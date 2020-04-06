Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions [Image 8 of 12]

    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron, stand in formation during an early morning roll call June 4, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th APS continue to coordinate and deliver goods and services while enforcing the physical distancing and hygiene safety measures in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

