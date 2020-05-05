Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions

U.S. Air Force air traffic controllers watch the airfield while wearing cloth face coverings May 5, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The coronavirus pandemic has had a minimal impact on the Travis AFB control tower team’s 24/7mission. Air traffic controllers promote the orderly, safe and expeditious flow of air traffic under both visual and instrument controls by issuing advisories, instructions and clearances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 18:58
|Photo ID:
|6248499
|VIRIN:
|200505-F-RU983-1086
|Resolution:
|3600x2381
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
