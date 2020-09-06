Tech. Sgt. Brandon Magee, 151st Air Refueling Wing crew chief, talks with his pilots while flying over Grand Junction, Colorado, June 9, 2020. During the flight, pilots trained on takeoff and landing transitions and boom operators trained on refueling procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 17:56
|Photo ID:
|6241986
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-GX122-0317
|Resolution:
|4913x5410
|Size:
|15.14 MB
|Location:
|GRAND JUNCTION, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sunset Flight [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
