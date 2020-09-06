Tech. Sgt. Brandon Magee, 151st Air Refueling Wing crew chief, talks with his pilots while flying over Grand Junction, Colorado, June 9, 2020. During the flight, pilots trained on takeoff and landing transitions and boom operators trained on refueling procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 17:56 Photo ID: 6241986 VIRIN: 200609-F-GX122-0317 Resolution: 4913x5410 Size: 15.14 MB Location: GRAND JUNCTION, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunset Flight [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.