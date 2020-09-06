Staff Sgt. Dakota Trujillo 151st Air Refueling Wing crew chief, prepares a KC-135 Stratotanker for takeoff at Ronald R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 9, 2020. The 151st ARW is an Air National Guard wing that provides aerial refuels to active and guard components for the U.S. Air Force and joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 17:55
|Photo ID:
|6241969
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-GX122-0061
|Resolution:
|2495x3995
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sunset Flight [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT