    Sunset Flight [Image 12 of 13]

    Sunset Flight

    GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Capt. Alex Berry, 151st Air Refueling Wing pilot, looks toward the horizon while flying a KC-135 Stratotanker over Grand Junction, Colorado, June 9, 2020. During the flight, Berry trained his co-pilot, Capt. Travis Foss, on aircraft commander responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 17:56
    Photo ID: 6241985
    VIRIN: 200609-F-GX122-0322
    Resolution: 2935x4059
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: GRAND JUNCTION, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunset Flight [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    KC-135
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF

