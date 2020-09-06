Capt. Alex Berry, 151st Air Refueling Wing pilot, looks toward the horizon while flying a KC-135 Stratotanker over Grand Junction, Colorado, June 9, 2020. During the flight, Berry trained his co-pilot, Capt. Travis Foss, on aircraft commander responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 17:56
|Photo ID:
|6241985
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-GX122-0322
|Resolution:
|2935x4059
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|GRAND JUNCTION, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sunset Flight [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT