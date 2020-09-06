Sunset Flight

Tech. Sgt. Brandon Magee, 151st Air Refueling Wing crew chief, conducts a pre-flight inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker Ronal R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 9, 2020. During the flight, Magee trained on making aerial refueling contacts with a B-52 Stratofortress crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard/Released)
|06.09.2020
|06.15.2020 17:55
|6241972
|200609-F-GX122-0095
|8256x5504
|12.52 MB
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|0
|2
|0
