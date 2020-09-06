Sunset Flight

Crew chiefs with the 151st Air Refueling Wing conduct pre-flight maintenance procedures on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Ronald R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 9, 2020. The 151st Air Refueling Wing focuses on training citizen-Airmen to be leaders both in the Air Force and in Utah communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 17:55
|Photo ID:
|6241973
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-GX122-0092
|Resolution:
|4537x7760
|Size:
|13.37 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
