Crew chiefs with the 151st Air Refueling Wing conduct pre-flight maintenance procedures on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Ronald R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 9, 2020. The 151st Air Refueling Wing focuses on training citizen-Airmen to be leaders both in the Air Force and in Utah communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 17:55 Photo ID: 6241973 VIRIN: 200609-F-GX122-0092 Resolution: 4537x7760 Size: 13.37 MB Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunset Flight [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.