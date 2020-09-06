Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunset Flight

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Dakota Trujillo and Senior Airman Chase Dagley, 151st Air Refueling Wing crew chiefs, conduct preflight maintenance procedures on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Ronald R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 9, 2020. The 151st ARW provides rapid global mobility and global reach through air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and airlift to U.S. and allied military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard/Released)

