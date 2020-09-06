Staff Sgt. Dakota Trujillo and Senior Airman Chase Dagley, 151st Air Refueling Wing crew chiefs, conduct preflight maintenance procedures on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Ronald R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 9, 2020. The 151st ARW provides rapid global mobility and global reach through air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and airlift to U.S. and allied military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 17:55 Photo ID: 6241974 VIRIN: 200609-F-GX122-0056 Resolution: 5917x5504 Size: 15.91 MB Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunset Flight [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.