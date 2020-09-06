Southeastern Utah landscape reflects into the boom mirror on a KC-135 Stratotanker during a refueling and training mission over Utah and Colorado, June 9, 2020. During refueling missions, boom operators use the magnified mirror to get a closer look at receiving aircraft to more accurately make contact to deliver fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 17:55
|Photo ID:
|6241975
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-GX122-0153
|Resolution:
|5242x2850
|Size:
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sunset Flight [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
