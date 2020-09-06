Sunset Flight

Tech. Sgt. Brad Harris, 151st Air Refueling Wing crew chief, peers through a cockpit window during touch- and-go transitions at Grand Junction, Colorado, June 9, 2020. During the flight, pilots trained on takeoff and landing transitions known as touch-and-goes, and boom operators trained on refueling procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard/Released)
