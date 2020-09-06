Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunset Flight [Image 11 of 13]

    Sunset Flight

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The sun beams onto flight controls inside of a KC-135 Stratotanker flying over Grand Junction, Colorado, June 9, 2020. During the flight, pilots trained on takeoff and landing transitions and boom operators trained on refueling procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 17:56
    Photo ID: 6241982
    VIRIN: 200609-F-GX122-0299
    Resolution: 2967x4405
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunset Flight [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    KC-135
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF

