Sunset Flight

Capt. Travis Foss, 151st Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, conducts a preflight inspection with a crew chief at Ronald R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 9, 2020. Foss conducted training involving multiple touch-and-goes as the aircraft commander during his flight to Grand Junction, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard/Released)
|06.09.2020
|06.15.2020 17:55
|6241970
|200609-F-GX122-0039
|7913x5275
|15.75 MB
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|0
|2
|0
