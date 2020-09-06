Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunset Flight

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Capt. Travis Foss, 151st Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, conducts a preflight inspection with a crew chief at Ronald R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 9, 2020. Foss conducted training involving multiple touch-and-goes as the aircraft commander during his flight to Grand Junction, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 17:55
    Photo ID: 6241970
    VIRIN: 200609-F-GX122-0039
    Resolution: 7913x5275
    Size: 15.75 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunset Flight [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    KC-135
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF

