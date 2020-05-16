200516-N-XX200-2054 NAVAL BASE GUAM (MAY 16, 2020) – U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist Seaman Maurene Morales, from Colorado Springs, Colo., checks Sailors returning from off-base quarantine into the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) on the pier at Naval Base Guam May 16, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt's COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2020 Date Posted: 05.17.2020 19:53 Photo ID: 6212696 VIRIN: 200516-N-XX200-2053 Resolution: 5226x3484 Size: 1.13 MB Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.