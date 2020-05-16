200516-N-XX200-2054 NAVAL BASE GUAM (MAY 16, 2020) – U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist Seaman Maurene Morales, from Colorado Springs, Colo., checks Sailors returning from off-base quarantine into the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) on the pier at Naval Base Guam May 16, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt's COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)
