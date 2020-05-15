200515-N-SH180-1318 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 15, 2020) – The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) moored at Naval Base Guam May 15, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt's COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.17.2020 Photo ID: 6212693 Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU