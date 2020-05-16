Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 9]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    05.16.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Blake 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200516-N-TC338-1015 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 16, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Sarah Spencer, from Harpers Ferry, W.Va., front, and U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Katelyn Sweet, from Hickory, N.C., assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) inspect an M2HB machine gun during a gun quarters drill May 16, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt's COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2020
    Date Posted: 05.17.2020 19:53
    Photo ID: 6212690
    VIRIN: 200516-N-TC338-1013
    Resolution: 5429x3286
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 
    Hometown: HARPERS FERRY, WV, US
    Hometown: HICKORY, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

