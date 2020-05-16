200516-N-TC338-1015 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 16, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Sarah Spencer, from Harpers Ferry, W.Va., front, and U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Katelyn Sweet, from Hickory, N.C., assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) inspect an M2HB machine gun during a gun quarters drill May 16, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt's COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2020 Date Posted: 05.17.2020 19:53 Photo ID: 6212690 VIRIN: 200516-N-TC338-1013 Resolution: 5429x3286 Size: 1.44 MB Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU Hometown: HARPERS FERRY, WV, US Hometown: HICKORY, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.