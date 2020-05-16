200516-N-SH180-1115 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 16, 2020) – U.S. Navy Airman Marte Valdera, from the Dominican Republic, holds securing straps while the aircrew of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, preflight checks their helicopter on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 16, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt's COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

