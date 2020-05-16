200516-N-TC338-1016 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 16, 2020) U.S. Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) inspect an M2HB machine gun during a gun quarters drill May 16, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt's COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2020 19:53
|Photo ID:
|6212691
|VIRIN:
|200516-N-TC338-1014
|Resolution:
|5372x3471
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT