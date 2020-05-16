200516-N-TC338-1016 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 16, 2020) U.S. Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) inspect an M2HB machine gun during a gun quarters drill May 16, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt's COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)





