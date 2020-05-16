200516-N-XX200-2018 NAVAL BASE GUAM (MAY 16, 2020) – U.S. Navy Ensign Rocky Bowman, right, checks Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Justin Banks, from Reading, Pa., into the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 16, 2020, after Banks completed off-base quarantine. Theodore Roosevelt's COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

