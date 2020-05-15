200515-N-XX200-1005 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 15, 2020) – U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Juan S. Garza, climbs the Belknap pole aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 15, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt’s COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

