200516-N-MQ442-1036 NAVAL BASE GUAM (MAY 16, 2020) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Taryn Hubbard, from Grenada, Miss., serves food in the galley of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 16, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt’s COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Dartañon D. De La Garza)

