    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dartanon Delagarza 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200516-N-MQ442-1036 NAVAL BASE GUAM (MAY 16, 2020) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Taryn Hubbard, from Grenada, Miss., serves food in the galley of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 16, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt’s COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Dartañon D. De La Garza)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.17.2020 19:53
    Photo ID: 6212688
    VIRIN: 200516-N-MQ442-1035
    Resolution: 3667x2750
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 
    Hometown: GRENADA, MS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

