200516-N-MQ442-1036 NAVAL BASE GUAM (MAY 16, 2020) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Taryn Hubbard, from Grenada, Miss., serves food in the galley of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 16, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt’s COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Dartañon D. De La Garza)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2020 19:53
|Photo ID:
|6212688
|VIRIN:
|200516-N-MQ442-1035
|Resolution:
|3667x2750
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Hometown:
|GRENADA, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
