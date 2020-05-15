200515-N-SH180-1011 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 15, 2020) U.S. Sailors watch an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, approach the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 15, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt's COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)
