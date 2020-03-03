SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors search for debris during a foreign object debris walkdown on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 3, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 02:51 Photo ID: 6131993 VIRIN: 200303-N-CU072-1046 Resolution: 3356x1888 Size: 1015.79 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.