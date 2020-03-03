SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 3, 2020) Capt. Jeffrey Heames, commander, Destroyer Squadron 23, speaks to the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) on the ship’s flight deck March 3, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

