SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Juan Silva, from Defiance, Ohio, uses binoculars to search for surface contacts from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 4, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 02:51
|Photo ID:
|6132001
|VIRIN:
|200304-N-CU072-1016
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|DEFIANCE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT