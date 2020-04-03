SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Juan Silva, from Defiance, Ohio, uses binoculars to search for surface contacts from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 4, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

