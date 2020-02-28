EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 28, 2020) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Isaac Sanchez, from El Paso, Texas, fires an M240B machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) Feb. 28, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 02:51
|Photo ID:
|6131988
|VIRIN:
|200228-N-CU072-1451
|Resolution:
|4602x3063
|Size:
|978.19 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
