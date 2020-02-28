EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 28, 2020) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Isaac Sanchez, from El Paso, Texas, fires an M240B machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) Feb. 28, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

