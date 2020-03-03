SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 3, 2020) Capt. Jeffrey Heames, commander, Destroyer Squadron 23, right, holds a microphone for Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Trevon Stafford, from Akron, Ohio, to ask a question during an all-hands call on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 3, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 02:51 Photo ID: 6131998 VIRIN: 200303-N-CU072-1347 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.23 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: AKRON, OH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.