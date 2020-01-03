PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2020) U.S. Navy Chief Fire Controlman Zachary Quirk, from Mililani, Hawaii, pulls in line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) March 1, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

