PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2020) U.S. Navy Chief Fire Controlman Zachary Quirk, from Mililani, Hawaii, pulls in line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) March 1, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 02:51
|Photo ID:
|6131990
|VIRIN:
|200301-N-CU072-1188
|Resolution:
|3280x4928
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|MILILANI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT