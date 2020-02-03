SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 2, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 2, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 02:51
|Photo ID:
|6131992
|VIRIN:
|200302-N-CU072-1253
|Resolution:
|4784x3184
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT