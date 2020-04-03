SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Gavin Buckner, from Oroville, Calif., uses a needle gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 4, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 02:51 Photo ID: 6132002 VIRIN: 200304-N-CU072-1091 Resolution: 2183x3280 Size: 1.13 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: OROVILLE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.