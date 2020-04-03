Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 15 of 15]

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Lynch 

    USS Russell

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Gavin Buckner, from Oroville, Calif., uses a needle gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 4, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 02:51
    Photo ID: 6132002
    VIRIN: 200304-N-CU072-1091
    Resolution: 2183x3280
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: OROVILLE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    Needle Gun
    DDG 59
    Guided Missile Destroyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT