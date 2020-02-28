EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 28, 2020) U.S. Navy Chief Gunner’s Mate Leonard Losoya, from San Antonio, left, teaches U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Tahir Badwibabay, from San Bernardino, Calif., how to load an M240B machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) Feb. 28, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 02:51 Photo ID: 6131987 VIRIN: 200228-N-CU072-1119 Resolution: 4768x3174 Size: 1.25 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.