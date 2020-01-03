PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2020) U.S. Navy Seaman Yonguk Cho, from Daegu, South Korea, left, and U.S. Navy Seaman Travis Williams, from Brooklyn, N.Y., pull in line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) March 1, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

Date Taken: 03.01.2020