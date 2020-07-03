Ike Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea

200307-N-QD512-2046

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2020) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the "Gunslingers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, launches from the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is conducting operations in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

