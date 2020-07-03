Ike Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea

200307-N-AY174-1109

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2020) Airman Jared Young, left, from Mooresville, Indiana, and Airman Haley Hines, from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, prepare lumber for a wood working project aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is conducting operations in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Thompson/Released)

