200307-N-ON904-1022

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Saleh Abdou, from Denver, sands a metal disc aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is conducting operations in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2020 Date Posted: 03.08.2020 04:35 Photo ID: 6130898 VIRIN: 200307-N-ON904-1022 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.06 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 8 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ike Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 62 of 62], by PO3 Ashley Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.