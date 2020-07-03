Ike Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean

200307-N-RU084-1007

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2020) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class James Macfarlane, from Lockport, New York, spray paints an ammo case aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) so it can be used as a storage container. Ike is conducting operations in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron Bewkes/Released)

