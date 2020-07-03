200307-N-RU084-1007
MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2020) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class James Macfarlane, from Lockport, New York, spray paints an ammo case aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) so it can be used as a storage container. Ike is conducting operations in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron Bewkes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2020 04:35
|Photo ID:
|6130888
|VIRIN:
|200307-N-RU084-1007
|Resolution:
|5012x3341
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|8
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ike Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean [Image 62 of 62], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT