Ike Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Ronald Hensler, from Midlothian, Illinois, cuts sheet metal aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is conducting operations in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/Released)

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2020)