    Ike Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 59 of 62]

    Ike Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashley Estrella 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    200307-N-ON904-1019
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Ronald Hensler, from Midlothian, Illinois, cuts sheet metal aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is conducting operations in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 04:35
    Photo ID: 6130899
    VIRIN: 200307-N-ON904-1019
    Resolution: 4622x3076
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ike Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 62 of 62], by PO3 Ashley Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    OFRP

