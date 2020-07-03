Ike Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea

200307-N-PQ548-0102

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2020) Information Systems Technician Seaman Lane Petersen, from New York, left, and Retail Services Specialist Seaman Zequaea Williams, from Phenix City, Alabama, prepare to stock vending machines aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is conducting operations in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Champlain/Released)

Date Taken: 03.07.2020