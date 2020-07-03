Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ike Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 54 of 62]

    Ike Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    200307-N-PQ548-0102
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2020) Information Systems Technician Seaman Lane Petersen, from New York, left, and Retail Services Specialist Seaman Zequaea Williams, from Phenix City, Alabama, prepare to stock vending machines aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is conducting operations in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Champlain/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 04:35
    Photo ID: 6130894
    VIRIN: 200307-N-PQ548-0102
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 8
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ike Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 62 of 62], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    OFRP

