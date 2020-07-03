Ike Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea

200307-N-QD512-1010



MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2020) Machinist's Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Joshua Buchanan, from Marysville, Washington, strips paint from the deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is conducting operations in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

