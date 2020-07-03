Ike Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea

200307-N-PQ548-0063

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jorge Cruz, from Springfield, Massachusetts, left, and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Harold Johnson, from Miami, practice their color guard routine in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is conducting operations in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Champlain/Released)

Date Taken: 03.07.2020 Date Posted: 03.08.2020 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA