200307-N-PQ548-0020
MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brennan Eoff, from Houston, Texas, sands a ladder on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the "Rampagers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is conducting operations in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Champlain/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2020 04:35
|Photo ID:
|6130897
|VIRIN:
|200307-N-PQ548-0020
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|775.25 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|8
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ike Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 62 of 62], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT