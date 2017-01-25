Tech. Sgt. Ken Patrick, 161st Air Refueling Wing avionics technician, boards a KC-135 Stratotanker during a flying training deployment, Jan. 25, 2017, at Souda Bay, Greece. The Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st ARW’s KC-135s performed in-flight refueling operations with F-16 Fighting Falcons from Aviano Air Base, Italy, and the Hellenic air force during the FTD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 04:35 Photo ID: 3995492 VIRIN: 170125-F-XD389-1045 Resolution: 2963x1909 Size: 598.64 KB Location: CHANIA, GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Souda Bay FTD [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Austin Harvill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.