    Souda Bay FTD [Image 8 of 12]

    Souda Bay FTD

    CHANIA, GREECE

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Ken Patrick, 161st Air Refueling Wing avionics technician, boards a KC-135 Stratotanker during a flying training deployment, Jan. 25, 2017, at Souda Bay, Greece. The Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st ARW’s KC-135s performed in-flight refueling operations with F-16 Fighting Falcons from Aviano Air Base, Italy, and the Hellenic air force during the FTD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 04:35
    Photo ID: 3995492
    VIRIN: 170125-F-XD389-1045
    Resolution: 2963x1909
    Size: 598.64 KB
    Location: CHANIA, GR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Souda Bay FTD [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Austin Harvill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    NATO
    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    refueling
    Greece
    161st Air Refueling Wing
    ANG
    AZ
    Aviano
    Aviano AB
    Arizona Air National Guard
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Hellenic air force
    31 FW
    161 ARW
    Arizona ANG

