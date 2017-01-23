Souda Bay FTD

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy takes off during a flying training deployment at Souda Bay, Greece on Jan. 23, 2016. The 555th FS and Arizona Air National Guard's 161st Air Refueling Wing are participating in the FTD, scheduled from Jan. 20 to Feb. 3. The FTD was hosted to evaluate aircraft and personnel capabilities and increase interoperability between the two NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)

