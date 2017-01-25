Souda Bay FTD

Maj. Brett Supyk and Capt. Kristy Kjornes, 161st Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, prepare their KC-135 for takeoff during a flying training deployment, Jan. 25, 2017, at Souda Bay, Greece. The Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st ARW’s KC-135s performed in-flight refueling operations with F-16 Fighting Falcons from Aviano Air Base, Italy, and the Hellenic air force during the FTD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 04:35
|Photo ID:
|3995495
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-XD389-1055
|Resolution:
|2520x1800
|Size:
|496.79 KB
|Location:
|CHANIA, GR
