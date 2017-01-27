Tech. Sgt. Chad Hill, 161st Air Refueling Wing boom operator, performs refueling operations inside a KC-135 Stratotanker during a flying training deployment, Jan. 27, 2017, at Souda Bay, Greece. The Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st ARW’s KC-135s refueled U.S. and Hellenic F-16 Fighting Falcons during the FTD, which was hosted to evaluate aircraft and personnel capabilities and increase interoperability between the two NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 04:35
|Photo ID:
|3995506
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-XD389-1184
|Resolution:
|4427x2490
|Size:
|536.6 KB
|Location:
|CHANIA, GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Souda Bay FTD [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Austin Harvill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
