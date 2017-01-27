An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, awaits refueling from an Arizona Air National Guard 161st Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker during a flying training deployment, Jan. 27, 2017, at Souda Bay, Greece. The KC-135 refueled U.S. and Hellenic air force F-16s during the FTD, which was hosted to evaluate aircraft and personnel capabilities and increase interoperability between the two NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 04:35
|Photo ID:
|3995500
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-XD389-1031
|Resolution:
|3542x1992
|Size:
|493.93 KB
|Location:
|CHANIA, GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Souda Bay FTD [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Austin Harvill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
