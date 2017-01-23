Capt. Kirk Devine, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot from Aviano Air Base, Italy prepares for takeoff during a flying training deployment at Souda Bay, Greece on Jan. 23, 2016. Fourteen Aviano F-16s, one KC-135 Stratotanker from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing and 280 Airmen deployed to Souda Bay to train with Greece’s Hellenic air force for the two week FTD, scheduled from Jan. 20 to Feb. 3. The FTD was hosted to evaluate aircraft and personnel capabilities and increase interoperability between the two NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 04:34 Photo ID: 3995486 VIRIN: 170123-F-XD389-1207 Resolution: 4315x2427 Size: 690.67 KB Location: CHANIA, GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Souda Bay FTD [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Austin Harvill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.