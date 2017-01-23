The helmet of an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot from the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy awaits its owner during a flying training deployment at Souda Bay, Greece on Jan. 23, 2016. The FTD was hosted to evaluate aircraft and personnel capabilities and to train with Greece's Hellenic air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)
|01.23.2017
|12.04.2017 04:34
|3995483
|170123-F-XD389-1058
|1373x1922
|479.7 KB
|CHANIA, GR
|0
|0
|0
This work, Souda Bay FTD [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Austin Harvill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
