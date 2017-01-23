(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Souda Bay FTD [Image 12 of 12]

    Souda Bay FTD

    CHANIA, GREECE

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The helmet of an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot from the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy awaits its owner during a flying training deployment at Souda Bay, Greece on Jan. 23, 2016. The FTD was hosted to evaluate aircraft and personnel capabilities and to train with Greece's Hellenic air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 04:34
    Photo ID: 3995483
    VIRIN: 170123-F-XD389-1058
    Resolution: 1373x1922
    Size: 479.7 KB
    Location: CHANIA, GR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Souda Bay FTD [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Austin Harvill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

