Souda Bay FTD

Capt. Kirk Devine, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, and Senior Airman Daniel Baston, 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, both from Aviano Air Base, Italy finish pre-flight checks during a flying training deployment at Souda Bay, Greece on Jan. 23, 2016. Fourteen Aviano F-16s, one KC-135 Stratotanker from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing and 280 Airmen deployed to Souda Bay to train with Greece’s Hellenic air force for the two week FTD, scheduled from Jan. 20 to Feb. 3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)

