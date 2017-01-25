Souda Bay FTD

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CHANIA, GREECE

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. flag hangs on the wall inside a KC-135 Stratotanker, from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing, during a flying training deployment, Jan. 25, 2017, at Souda Bay, Greece. The KC-135 refueled U.S. and Hellenic air force F-16 Fighting Falcons during the FTD, which was hosted to evaluate aircraft and personnel capabilities and increase interoperability between the two NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Location: CHANIA, GR 
