Souda Bay FTD

A U.S. flag hangs on the wall inside a KC-135 Stratotanker, from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing, during a flying training deployment, Jan. 25, 2017, at Souda Bay, Greece. The KC-135 refueled U.S. and Hellenic air force F-16 Fighting Falcons during the FTD, which was hosted to evaluate aircraft and personnel capabilities and increase interoperability between the two NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)
Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 04:35
Location:
|CHANIA, GR
