An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, departs from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing, after refueling during a flying training deployment, Jan. 27, 2017, at Souda Bay, Greece. The KC-135 refueled U.S. and Hellenic air force F-16s during the FTD, which was hosted to evaluate aircraft and personnel capabilities and increase interoperability between the two NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 04:35 Photo ID: 3995504 VIRIN: 170127-F-XD389-1156 Resolution: 3334x2381 Size: 615.33 KB Location: CHANIA, GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Souda Bay FTD [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Austin Harvill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.